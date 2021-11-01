Toronto Stories Live is a storytelling event that shines a light on overlooked, unseen and forgotten stories in Toronto’s history. Stories featured include: the 1955 municipal election, told by John Lorinc; Indigenous artist Daphne Odjig, told by Bonnie Devine; community activist Jean Lumb, told by Arlene Chan; and the Binational Lesbian Conference, told by Rebecka Sheffield. This free event will be happening on November 17 from 7-8:30 pm over Zoom.

Register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-stories-live-tickets-168978355811 http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/toronto-stories-live