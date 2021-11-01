Halloween

Nov 1, 2021

Toronto Stories Live is a storytelling event that shines a light on overlooked, unseen and forgotten stories in Toronto’s history. Stories featured include: the 1955 municipal election, told by John Lorinc; Indigenous artist Daphne Odjig, told by Bonnie Devine; community activist Jean Lumb, told by Arlene Chan; and the Binational Lesbian Conference, told by Rebecka Sheffield.

This free event will be happening on November 17 from 7-8:30 pm over Zoom.
Register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-stories-live-tickets-168978355811

http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/toronto-stories-live

Event Price - Free.

Wed, Nov 17th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Virtual Event

