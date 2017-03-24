Toronto Storytelling Festival

Various venues see website for info, Toronto, Ontario

Celebration of the arts of voice and story featuring 10 days of concerts, storytalks and workshops Local storytellers include Diane Bosman, Kosa Kolektiv, Maria Ordonez, Hugh Cotton, Njacko Backo, Sage Tyrtle and others; visiting guests include Michael Pestel, Karima Amin, Alan Shain, Heidi Dahlsveen, Nick Hennessey, Kung Jadee and others. Various prices, some events free or pwyc. See website for schedule and more details.

