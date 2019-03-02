Toronto Storytelling Festival

Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario

Come celebrate live storytelling, traditional and contemporary with the 40th annual Toronto Storytelling Festival, presented by Storytelling Toronto. Features Storyfire events, workshops, kids' events, folk tales, Indigenous storytelling and more. Takes place March 2-24, 2019, at the Gladstone Hotel, Artscape Wychwood Barns, the Toronto Reference Library and many other locations. Tickets range from PWYC to $20+.

torontostorytellingfestival.ca/2019

All Ages
Festivals
