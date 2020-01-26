Toronto Symphony Orchestra: Mozart 40

Experience three key stages in Mozart’s life – from the magnificent Symphony No. 40, one of the last he composed, to the youthful “Jeunehomme” Piano Concerto, which he wrote at age 21. Featuring pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet. January 26 at 3 pm, in George Weston Recital Hall. $35-$148.

(This concert also takes place Jan 22 & 23 at 8 pm, at Roy Thomson Hall.)

tso.ca/concert/mozart-40