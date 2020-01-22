Toronto Symphony Orchestra: Mozart 40
Roy Thomson Hall 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
Experience three key stages in Mozart’s life – from the magnificent Symphony No. 40, one of the last he composed, to the youthful “Jeunehomme” Piano Concerto, which he wrote at age 21. Featuring pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet. Jan 22 & 23 at 8 pm. $35-$148.
(This concert also takes place Jan 26, 3 pm, at Meridian Arts Centre.)
Roy Thomson Hall 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario View Map
