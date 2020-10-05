Toronto Symphony Orchestra On Demand Series

Eight concerts that reflect the range of TSO programming including Masterworks, Pops, and Young People’s Concerts. Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase all eight concerts as a package for $120, pick three performances for $51, or select single programs for $20 (or $40 for Give One, Get One). Discounts are available to TSO subscribers and TSOUNDCHECK members. Each program will be available for unlimited viewing after its release for seven days. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:00am.
The Ultimate Guide to Eating Halloween Candy
Release Date: Oct 26, 2020
Available Until: Nov 1, 2020
Kings of Ragtime
Release Date: Nov 2, 2020
Available Until: Nov 8, 2020
Vivaldi’s Four Seasons
Release Date: Nov 16, 2020
Available Until: Nov 22, 2020
All Mozart
Release Date: Nov 30, 2020
Available Until: Dec 6, 2020
Gimeno + Beethoven 7
Release Date: Dec 14, 2020
Available Until: Dec 20, 2020
Holiday Pops
Release Date: Dec 21, 2020
Available Until: Dec 27, 2020
Gimeno + Beethoven 6
Release Date: Jan 4, 2021
Available Until: Jan 10, 2021
Beethoven Septet
Release Date: Jan 18, 2021
Available Until: Jan 24, 2021
