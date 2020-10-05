Toronto Symphony Orchestra On Demand Series

Eight concerts that reflect the range of TSO programming including Masterworks, Pops, and Young People’s Concerts. Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase all eight concerts as a package for $120, pick three performances for $51, or select single programs for $20 (or $40 for Give One, Get One). Discounts are available to TSO subscribers and TSOUNDCHECK members. Each program will be available for unlimited viewing after its release for seven days. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:00am.

http://TSO.CA/OnDemand

The Ultimate Guide to Eating Halloween Candy

Release Date: Oct 26, 2020

Available Until: Nov 1, 2020

Kings of Ragtime

Release Date: Nov 2, 2020

Available Until: Nov 8, 2020

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons

Release Date: Nov 16, 2020

Available Until: Nov 22, 2020

All Mozart

Release Date: Nov 30, 2020

Available Until: Dec 6, 2020

Gimeno + Beethoven 7

Release Date: Dec 14, 2020

Available Until: Dec 20, 2020

Holiday Pops

Release Date: Dec 21, 2020

Available Until: Dec 27, 2020

Gimeno + Beethoven 6

Release Date: Jan 4, 2021

Available Until: Jan 10, 2021

Beethoven Septet

Release Date: Jan 18, 2021

Available Until: Jan 24, 2021