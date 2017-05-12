Toronto Symphony Volunteer Committee 20th Annual Bridge Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - Toronto Symphony Volunteer Committee 20th Annual Bridge Fundraiser - 2017-05-12 08:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto Symphony Volunteer Committee 20th Annual Bridge Fundraiser - 2017-05-12 08:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto Symphony Volunteer Committee 20th Annual Bridge Fundraiser - 2017-05-12 08:45:00 iCalendar - Toronto Symphony Volunteer Committee 20th Annual Bridge Fundraiser - 2017-05-12 08:45:00

Timothy Eaton Memorial Church 230 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1R5

Celebrate spring and Canada's 150th while supporting the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, its education program and students. Duplicate (ACBL Sanctioned) and Social Bridge. Featuring bridge expert Patti Lee, and bridge director Wayne Ruttan. 8:45 am-2:30 pm. Bridge and lunch $75, lunch only $45.

Info

Timothy Eaton Memorial Church 230 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1R5 View Map

IWD
Community Events
Benefits

Visit Event Website

416-593-7769 ext 358

to Google Calendar - Toronto Symphony Volunteer Committee 20th Annual Bridge Fundraiser - 2017-05-12 08:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Toronto Symphony Volunteer Committee 20th Annual Bridge Fundraiser - 2017-05-12 08:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Toronto Symphony Volunteer Committee 20th Annual Bridge Fundraiser - 2017-05-12 08:45:00 iCalendar - Toronto Symphony Volunteer Committee 20th Annual Bridge Fundraiser - 2017-05-12 08:45:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print