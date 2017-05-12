Toronto Symphony Volunteer Committee 20th Annual Bridge Fundraiser
Timothy Eaton Memorial Church 230 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1R5
Celebrate spring and Canada's 150th while supporting the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, its education program and students. Duplicate (ACBL Sanctioned) and Social Bridge. Featuring bridge expert Patti Lee, and bridge director Wayne Ruttan. 8:45 am-2:30 pm. Bridge and lunch $75, lunch only $45.
Info
Timothy Eaton Memorial Church 230 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1R5 View Map
IWD
Community Events
Benefits