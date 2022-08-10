Toronto Taiko Festival 2022

We are very excited to be featuring different taiko players from across the region – Michelle Fujii from Portland, Oregon; Kristy Oshiro from San Francisco and our local heroes Aki Takahashi and Heidi Chan. We have also arranged guest groups visiting from Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa. There will also be workshops and a free public forum.

August 19-21. Pwyc-$50. U of T Faculty of Music – Edward Johnson Bldg, 80 Queen’s Park. torontotaikofestival.org