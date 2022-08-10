Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Toronto Taiko Festival 2022

Aug 10, 2022

Toronto Taiko Festival 2022

5 5 people viewed this event.

We are very excited to be featuring different taiko players from across the region – Michelle Fujii from Portland, Oregon; Kristy Oshiro from San Francisco and our local heroes Aki Takahashi and Heidi Chan. We have also arranged guest groups visiting from Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa. There will also be workshops and a free public forum.

August 19-21. Pwyc-$50. U of T Faculty of Music – Edward Johnson Bldg, 80 Queen’s Park. torontotaikofestival.org

Additional Details

Location Address - 80 Queen's Park, Toronto ON M5S 2C5

Event Price - Pwyc-$50.

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 19th, 2022
to Sun, Aug 21st, 2022

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine