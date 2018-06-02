Toronto Trails & Ravines Weekend
York University 4700 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3J 1P3
Ontario By Bike weekend cycling tour, total distance 90km. Jun 2-3. $115 per person (includes 2 lunches, snacks & drinks, parking, support van, evening social, ride maps, group ride option, tour coordination and booking fee). Option that includes accommodation in Toronto is available, see website for info.
For more tours around Ontario, see www.ontariobybike.ca for info. The Ontario By Bike is a project of Transportation Options, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering sustainable mobility and tourism solutions across Ontario.
