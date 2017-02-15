Toronto: Tributes + Tributaries Film And Video Festival
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4
Videos, 16mm and super 8 films and a super 8 films by some of Toronto’s pioneering artists from 1971-1989, including Joyce Wieland, Dennis Day, Duke Redbird, Annette Mangaard and Michael Snow. In Jackman Hall. Free. See website for schedule and more details.
Presented in partnership with the Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre (CFMDC) and V-Tape.
Info
Art Gallery of Ontario 317 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1G4 View Map
Film
Festivals