Toronto Trillium Book Award: Finalist Author Readings

Readings for the finalists of the Trillium Book Award. Participating authors include André Alexis, Kamal Al-Solaylee, Danila Botha, Susan Holbrook, Melanie Mah, Laurie D. Graham, Meaghan Strimas and Dane Swan. 6:30 pm. Free (RSVP to reserve a ticket). In the Bram and Bluma Appel Salon.