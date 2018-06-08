Toronto True Crime Film Festival

Royal Cinema 608 College, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4

Short and feature-length films and documentaries surrounding the topic of true crime including Patty Jenkins's Monster, Skye Borgman's Abducted In Plain Sight, hip-hop musical My Name Is Myeisha, a multimedia presentation exploring the life and work of the late Noir and true crime writer John Gilmore and more.

Jun 8-9, see website for schedule. $10-$65.

