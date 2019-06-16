Toronto: #UniteAgainstRacism

Grange Park Beverley south of Dundas, Toronto, Ontario

Gathering to show politicians that racism cannot be an electoral strategy; to show white supremacists that their violence will not be tolerated; and to push forward a unified transformative vision for us all. We all need decent work, universal services, permanent resident status, gender, racial and global justice. 1-4:30 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/2752604578099454

Grange Park Beverley south of Dundas, Toronto, Ontario
Free
