Toronto: #UniteAgainstRacism
Grange Park Beverley south of Dundas, Toronto, Ontario
Gathering to show politicians that racism cannot be an electoral strategy; to show white supremacists that their violence will not be tolerated; and to push forward a unified transformative vision for us all. We all need decent work, universal services, permanent resident status, gender, racial and global justice. 1-4:30 pm. Free.
Info
Grange Park Beverley south of Dundas, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events