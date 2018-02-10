Toronto Urban Beekeeping Workshop

The Toronto Beekeepers Collective presents its Urban Beekeeping 101 Workshop. A day-long event with speakers, vendors, craft sessions (including apitherapy and lip balm making) and honey tasting. Snacks, as well as lunch, will be served and the day will wrap up with a bee themed raffle. 9 am-4 pm. $50, stu/srs $40. Pre-register online at: torontobees.eventbrite.ca