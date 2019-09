The annual two-shows-in one feature clothes, jewellery and accessories, antiques, mid-century modern furnishings, vinyl records, art and more. Sep 28 & 29, Sat 10 am-5 pm, Sun 10 am-4 pm. $12. Hall D.

www.TorontoVintageClothingShow.ca // www.TorontoAntiqueAndVintageMarket.ca