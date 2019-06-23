Toronto Walk For Muscular Dystrophy
G. Ross Lord Park 4801 Dufferin, Toronto, Ontario M3H 5T3
Family-friendly 1 and 5K walks plus children’s activities, food, prizes and more. 10 am-2 pm. Free/by donation. Your support and involvement helps Muscular Dystrophy Canada reach its mission to support individuals and families impacted by neuromuscular disorders while continuing to invest in research.
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits