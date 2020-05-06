Toronto Writers Collective Virtual Writing Workshop

In collaboration with the Toronto Writers Collective, The Power Plant presents a series of free creative writing workshops. The workshops will provide a safe and inclusive setting for both new and experienced writers to explore their written voice. Participants will respond to visual cues and prompts inspired by art works currently on view at The Power Plant, and will be invited to share their creations in order to receive positive feedback from their peers. No prior writing experience is required. May 6. // May 20 // June 3 at 2 pm ET. Free. Registration required.