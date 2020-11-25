Toronto Zoo Holiday Drive- Thru

Holiday 20-minute drive past the 35-foot-tall Christmas tree and the new Holiday Marketplace, and families can have a drive-by visit with Santa. Vehicles can then continue on through the zoo to see Santa’s cottage, where some of his reindeer (caribou) reside, and the Enrichment Toy Workshop, where visitors can watch some of the Toronto Zoo Elves making toys for the animals. Until Dec. 10, children can also bring a letter for Santa and hand it over through a COVID-safe drop-off.

Donations of non-perishable food items and toys for families in need appreciated. Nov 28-Dec 21. 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (timed tickets must be pre-purchased online in advance). $25 per vehicle. https://www.torontozoo.com/holiday