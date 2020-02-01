Toronto Zoo's 2nd Annual Polar Dip

The Toronto Zoo is hosting its 2nd annual Polar Dip where participants will have the chance to “dip” into icy-cold waters to raise awareness for polar bear conservation. Feb 1, registration from 9 am, event starts 9:45 am, post-splash bash to noon. $50.

Info and pre-registration at torontozoo.com

Funds raised will contribute to a Play & Enrichment apparatus for the Toronto Zoo Polar Bears and provide support for a research study undertaken by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (OMNRF).