Toronto Zoo's 2nd Annual Polar Dip
Toronto Zoo 361 Old Finch, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5K7
The Toronto Zoo is hosting its 2nd annual Polar Dip where participants will have the chance to “dip” into icy-cold waters to raise awareness for polar bear conservation. Feb 1, registration from 9 am, event starts 9:45 am, post-splash bash to noon. $50.
Info and pre-registration at torontozoo.com
Funds raised will contribute to a Play & Enrichment apparatus for the Toronto Zoo Polar Bears and provide support for a research study undertaken by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (OMNRF).
Toronto Zoo 361 Old Finch, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5K7 View Map
