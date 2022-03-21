From March 23-27, 2022 get ready for TOsketchfest22 – Screen Time Edition. Our 17th Annual Festival will take place completely online with all of the trusted sketch comedy goodness you expect from TOsketchfest each year.

Our five-day online comedy Festival will celebrate the raw creativity of sketch comedians in the COVID era with comedy shorts by powerhouse rising stars and Canadian comedy legends both behind and in front of the camera.

TOsketchfest22 – Screen Time Edition is packed with virtual variety! TOsketchfest22 will feature over 100 titles including brand new sketch comedy spotlights, animated shorts, musical comedy videos, cinematic shorts, and more.

And in case you didn’t already know, this year 100% of streaming revenue will go directly to artists on our Digital Stage!