Apr 6, 2022

TSO: Totally ’80s

14 14 people viewed this event.

Prepare for orchestral awesomeness! Put on some neon, straighten your shoulder pads, and slip into those acid-wash jeans — because the Toronto Symphony Orchestra is totally rewinding to, like, the ’80s. Stuart Chafetz leads the Orchestra and two gnarly vocalists in some of the MTV Generation’s raddest hits, like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, “Addicted To Love”, and “The Final Countdown.”

April 12-13, Tue & Wed at 8 pm, mat Wed 2 pm. From $41. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe. TSO.CA

Additional Details

Location Address - 60 Simcoe Street, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Tickets start at $41

Date And Time

Tue, Apr 12th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Wed, Apr 13th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM

Location

Roy Thomson Hall

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

NOW Magazine