TSO: Totally ’80s

Prepare for orchestral awesomeness! Put on some neon, straighten your shoulder pads, and slip into those acid-wash jeans — because the Toronto Symphony Orchestra is totally rewinding to, like, the ’80s. Stuart Chafetz leads the Orchestra and two gnarly vocalists in some of the MTV Generation’s raddest hits, like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, “Addicted To Love”, and “The Final Countdown.”

April 12-13, Tue & Wed at 8 pm, mat Wed 2 pm. From $41. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe. TSO.CA