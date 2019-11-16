Totally 80s Fundraising Dance Party

Google Calendar - Totally 80s Fundraising Dance Party - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Totally 80s Fundraising Dance Party - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Totally 80s Fundraising Dance Party - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Totally 80s Fundraising Dance Party - 2019-11-16 19:00:00

Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2

Dance, raffle and silent auction in support of Hands of Fire is a not-for-profit organization and a chapter of the Canadian Council of the Blind which offers sculpture classes to blind and visually impaired individuals. 7 pm. Free. 

eventbrite.ca/e/totally-80s-fundraising-dance-party-tickets-72856677283

Info

Centre for Social Innovation 192 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2C2 View Map
Community Events, Music
Benefits
Dance Music/DJ/Lounge
Google Calendar - Totally 80s Fundraising Dance Party - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Totally 80s Fundraising Dance Party - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Totally 80s Fundraising Dance Party - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Totally 80s Fundraising Dance Party - 2019-11-16 19:00:00