Totsapalooza 12

Children's authors, musicians and drag queens will help kids ages 2-8 build a giant model of a sustainable city out of craft materials. Performances by Fay & Fluffy’s Drag Queen Storytime, The Gumboot Kids, musicians Jessie Farrell and Pete Moss, and readings by James Gladstone, Gary Clement, Mike-Erskine Kelly and Susan MacLennan. 2-4 pm. $10-$15.