Lighthouse Immersive and Côté Danse present the immersive dance work created by Guillaume Côté and Thomas Payette. Sep 29-Oct 17. Wednesdays and Thursdays 7 pm and 8:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and 9:00 pm, Sundays at 6:30 pm and 8:00 pm. From $50. Reserve. Lighthouse Artspace, 1 Yonge. http://artbylighthouse.com