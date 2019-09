Unique opportunity for kids to explore and interact with vehicles of all types – public service, crime fighting, emergency, utility, construction, transportation, delivery and more – all in one safe and supervised place. 9 am-1 pm. $10, adv $5. Proceeds support SickKids Foundation.

eventbrite.ca/e/touch-the-trucks-toronto-tickets-68828338413 // steph@touchthetrucks.com