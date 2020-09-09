20th Annual Stouffville Studio Tour

Since 2000 the members of the Whitchurch-Stouffville Studio Tour have shared their art and have enjoyed meeting the public. Although 2020 has been different in every way, we are pleased to announce that we will continue to share our work with our community.

There will be a virtual tour Oct 17-18. 2020.

We welcome feedback and encourage you to contact any artist. Forms will be at the bottom of each webpage. It is not necessary to purchase. Ask us questions; we look forward to hearing from you.

More information can be found at:

Website: WSStudioTour.com

Email: WSStudioTour@gmail.com

Phone: 905 640 2279