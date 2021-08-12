3 days 2 nights Samburu Game Reserve

OVERVIEW

Nairobi is around 345 kilometers from Samburu National reserve. Situated in Samburu District’s southeastern corner in Kenya’s Rift Valley region. The scenery of the Samburu National Reserve is very photogenic and the Ewaso Nyiro River cuts through the Samburu Game Reserve.

Day 1

Travel from Nairobi at 7.30 a.m. to Samburu National Reserve to arrive at the reserved lodge or camp in time for lunch. Relax after lunch, then go on a game drive for the afternoon until dusk. Then stay for dinner at the lodge and spend the night.

Day 2

Go for a morning game drive after breakfast. Explore the game reserve. The majority of animals here include buffalos, leopards, tigers, giraffes, gravy zebras. The cultural experiences within the region can also be visited The Ewaso Nyiro River is the habitat of crocodiles and hippos with various species visiting during the heat of the day for drinks.

Head to the lodge for lunch. You can relax in the pool or garden after lunch and watch the sunsets in the evening on a game drive. Then return to the lodge and spend the night after dinner.

Day 3

Go for a morning game drive after breakfast. Check out from the lodge at 1000hrs and depart for Nairobi.

Rates include

Accommodation

Game drives as detailed

Meals on full board: Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Pick up and drop off in Nairobi

Rates exclude

Park entrance fee Resident kshs 2,060 and Non-resident Usd 140

Personal expenses you may require

Drinks

Book with us now for as low as $350.00

For more information Contact us:

Phone call:+254712466903

Email address:info@dealsadventures.com

Visit our website:www.dealsadventures.com