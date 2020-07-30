A Walk in the Park: Unwanted – Invasive Species in the Park

A FREE nature program. Connect with the natural world and come out to Downsview Park, a division of Canada Lands Company.

Join us as we take a guided stroll through Downsview Park’s green spaces. This program is geared toward adults and will take place on accessible pathways. August 11 at 9:30 am. Free.

August 11: Unwanted: Invasive Species in the Park

Downsview Park’s forests, ponds and meadows are threatened by invasive species. During this program we will be touring the front lines of this ecological battle. Join us as we walk and learn about invasive species and how we can work together to stop them.

What to Bring: Comfortable walking shoes, water bottle, appropriate clothing for the weather. Register on eventbrite.ca

downsvieweducation@clc.ca

About this Event

In response to COVID-19 changes to the program have been made to keep participants and staff as safe as possible. Participants and staff will be in small groups, not exceeding provincial regulations. All participants must pre-register, everyone needs a ticket to attend. We will no longer have a indoor component. We recommend participants bring a mask, and a health check in will be needed before attending all programs. Additional information will be sent to all program participants. If you have any questions about our COVID-19 policies, please contact us.