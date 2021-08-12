AMBOSELI |3 DAYS| CAMPING SAFARI

- News
It is also famous because of the elephant, hippos, and birdlife that is clearly visible against the backdrop of the magnificent snowcapped mountain.Here is the activities involved in our trip.
1st DAY: TRAVELLING TO AMBOSELI NATIONAL PARK
Departure from Nairobi will take place between 0700hrs to 0800hrs and drive south via Maasai land to arrive at Amboseli during lunchtime. There will be an afternoon game drive before returning for dinner and overnight stay at the camp.
2nd DAY: ADVENTURE AT THE AMBOSELI NATIONAL PARK
Giraffe at Amboseli an adventure that you can never miss in Kenya.
The whole day will be spent exploring the park. Having one of the most popular wildlife sanctuaries in Kenya, visitors will have fun time through those sanctuaries. This park is located close to the Tanzania-Kenya border at the foot of the highest mountain in Africa, Mt. Kilimanjaro (5,896) which presents a splendid view on its snow-capped summit. Amboseli is famous for being the home of the largest elephants. It also contains vast groups of Giraffes, Hippos, Zebras, Antelopes, Buffalos, and Wildebeests. It is also a home for other famous wild animals such as Cheetahs, Lions, Rhinos, Leopards and other species of plain game.
3rd DAY: TRAVELLING BACK TO NAIROBI
There will be an early morning game drive before returning to the camp for breakfast and check out back to Nairobi. The arrival time to Nairobi is expected to be 1400hrs where the safari will have ended.
WHAT IS COVERED BY THE PACKAGE?
Transport cost to and fro Nairobi to Amboseli in a luxurious 8-seater tour van that has a pop-up roof and enough windows for each person at the comfort of his/her seat
All-inclusive game drives in accordance to the itinerary
Parking and entry fee
2 day accommodation in self-contained tented camps with beds, flushing toilets and hot showers
All the meals WHILE at the camp
One-liter bottle of mineral water
WHAT IS WILL NOT BE COVERED BY THE PACKAGE
Personal effects
Accommodation in Nairobi before & after safari
Tips
Drinks
Cost of visiting Masai villages (USD 25)
Kenyan visa expenses
Book with us today for as low as $800.00
For more information Contact us :
Phone call:+254 712466903
Email address:info@dealsadventures.com
Visit our website : www.dealsadventures.com
Event Price - $800.00
Your Email Address - info@dealsadventures.com
Venue Address - 5402-00100