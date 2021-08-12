AMBOSELI |3 DAYS| CAMPING SAFARI

It is also famous because of the elephant, hippos, and birdlife that is clearly visible against the backdrop of the magnificent snowcapped mountain.Here is the activities involved in our trip.

1st DAY: TRAVELLING TO AMBOSELI NATIONAL PARK

Departure from Nairobi will take place between 0700hrs to 0800hrs and drive south via Maasai land to arrive at Amboseli during lunchtime. There will be an afternoon game drive before returning for dinner and overnight stay at the camp.

2nd DAY: ADVENTURE AT THE AMBOSELI NATIONAL PARK

Giraffe at Amboseli an adventure that you can never miss in Kenya.

The whole day will be spent exploring the park. Having one of the most popular wildlife sanctuaries in Kenya, visitors will have fun time through those sanctuaries. This park is located close to the Tanzania-Kenya border at the foot of the highest mountain in Africa, Mt. Kilimanjaro (5,896) which presents a splendid view on its snow-capped summit. Amboseli is famous for being the home of the largest elephants. It also contains vast groups of Giraffes, Hippos, Zebras, Antelopes, Buffalos, and Wildebeests. It is also a home for other famous wild animals such as Cheetahs, Lions, Rhinos, Leopards and other species of plain game.

3rd DAY: TRAVELLING BACK TO NAIROBI

There will be an early morning game drive before returning to the camp for breakfast and check out back to Nairobi. The arrival time to Nairobi is expected to be 1400hrs where the safari will have ended.

WHAT IS COVERED BY THE PACKAGE?

Transport cost to and fro Nairobi to Amboseli in a luxurious 8-seater tour van that has a pop-up roof and enough windows for each person at the comfort of his/her seat

All-inclusive game drives in accordance to the itinerary

Parking and entry fee

2 day accommodation in self-contained tented camps with beds, flushing toilets and hot showers

All the meals WHILE at the camp

One-liter bottle of mineral water

WHAT IS WILL NOT BE COVERED BY THE PACKAGE

Personal effects

Accommodation in Nairobi before & after safari

Tips

Drinks

Cost of visiting Masai villages (USD 25)

Kenyan visa expenses

Book with us today for as low as $800.00

For more information Contact us :

Phone call:+254 712466903

Email address:info@dealsadventures.com

Visit our website : www.dealsadventures.com