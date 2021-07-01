Aquario Presents: Drag Queens at the Beach Club

Come out and enjoy a night of wonder with some of the best Queens Canada has to offer.

Watch RuPauls Drag Race All Stars 6 with our host, and enjoy performances by local drag talent, and Canada’s Drag Race’s very own Lemon!

Shuttle bus tickets are available for sale that will pick you up from Toronto’s Gay Village and drop you off at the venue (Aquário Beach Club, 949 Dillingham Rd, Pickering) and then back to the Village once the event is over. August 5 at 8:30 pm. $42.50.