Join us for this 60-minute webinar as we virtually explore architectural history and details of Ontario’s Parliament building from inception to the present day. Webinar highlights include the history of the building and its design, as well as architectural styles and details. Ideal for individuals looking to learn more about the architectural history of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. To learn about Parliament, tour options or to book your webinar, visit https://www.ola.org/en/visit-learn/tours.