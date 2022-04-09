Cabbagetown Hidden Gardens & Private Spaces

Garden lovers ALERT

The Hidden Gardens and Private Spaces tour in Cabbagetown will take place on Sunday June 5th, 2022 from 10:00am – 3:00pm

Cabbagetown is a designated HCD: Heritage Conservation District.

Gardening guru and popular CBC gardening expert PAUL ZAMMIT will be present to give advice and say hello. Also in attendance, Toronto Master Gardeners in a few of the gardens.

This tour draws people from across Metropolitan Toronto and beyond. The attraction for many is not only the unique and charming gardens found here but also the historic streets, charming laneways, and Victorian architecture from modest to grand.

Gardeners often say, “A garden is never finished.” This year’s tour includes many gardens that show creativity with small inner-city spaces, unique plantings and dealing with shade and the occasional visit by wildlife, mainly raccoons and squirrels.

Attending this tour is not only an inspiration for your personal garden space but also a chance to meet up with friends, stop at shops and restaurants offering tour-goers special deals, talk to Master Gardeners for pertinent advice, explore the neighbourhood, to celebrate beautiful historic Cabbagetown.

Included in the tour will be several “community” gardens maintained by local residents to beautify their section of a street. Map included in the ticket booklet.

For more up-to-date information closer to the date, please visit www.cabbagetownpa.ca.

Tickets booklet “vouchers” will be available at this web site beginning May 1, 2022, by credit card or from many neighbourhood merchants ,as well as at selected outlets across the city, by cash only – $20.00/ticket booklet.