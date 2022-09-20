Canada Ocean Racing Free Open Boat Tour

Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 20, 2022

2 2 people viewed this event.

Free boat tours on the Canada Ocean Racing round the world race yacht, Thurs 9/22 & Fri 9/23.

Canada Ocean Racing invites guests of all ages to step onboard our 60 foot yacht and gain insight into life as a solo round the world sailor!

Learn all about the science, technology and engineering of the weather and navigation systems, vital life systems, rigging, rope work, etc. Meet the Canada Ocean Racing team in person and get an understanding of how the skipper steers, eats and sleeps, for up to 3 months alone at sea.

Tours starting on the hour, every hour from 10:00. Last tour starts at 16:00.

Meeting point on John Quay just in front of Amsterdam Brewhouse.

Maximum 20 guests per tour, first come first served, so turn up early to avoid disappointment!

Additional Details

Location Address - 245 Queens Quay West

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Thu, Sep 22nd, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Fri, Sep 23rd, 2022 @ 04:00 PM

Location

Queens Quay

Event Types

Tour

Event Category

Community Events
 
