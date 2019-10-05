Tour de Duke: Children's Bike Race

Canarctic Drive at Keele St Toronto, Ontario

Cycling Education and Safety training session byCultureLink Bike Hub and volunteer trainers. The session will aim at developing youngriders’ essential skills and awareness of road safety (10 am). Following at 1 pm, a non-competitive bike race will take place on a 1.8 km loop from Keele Street back onto Canarctic Drive via Wildcat Road.

Info

Canarctic Drive at Keele St Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
