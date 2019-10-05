Tour de Duke: Children's Bike Race
Canarctic Drive at Keele St Toronto, Ontario
Cycling Education and Safety training session byCultureLink Bike Hub and volunteer trainers. The session will aim at developing youngriders’ essential skills and awareness of road safety (10 am). Following at 1 pm, a non-competitive bike race will take place on a 1.8 km loop from Keele Street back onto Canarctic Drive via Wildcat Road.
Info
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events