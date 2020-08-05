Since 2002, the Ontario Heritage Trust’s Doors Open Ontario program has encouraged Ontarians to discover the stories inside the province’s most unique and fascinating historic places, cultural, and natural sites – all free of charge. The Trust is inviting Ontarians to enjoy these unforgettable experiences during a virtual journey across the province.

Visit DoorsOpenOntario.on.ca/digital to access virtual destinations from across Ontario. Adventure-seekers can expect to see photos, virtual tours, videos, searchable collections, online games, and activities. Throughout the summer and fall, more exciting content will be added. To stay up to date on new destinations and in-person events, follow The Trust on social media at @ONHeritage.

Here are a few Toronto destinations:

David Dunlap Observatory

Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre

Fool’s Paradise

George Brown House

Lieutenant Governor’s Suite

Ontario Heritage Centre

Tommy Thompson Park