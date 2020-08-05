NOW MagazineAll EventsDoors Open Ontario

Ontario Heritage Trust
by Ontario Heritage Trust
 
Since 2002, the Ontario Heritage Trust’s Doors Open Ontario program has encouraged Ontarians to discover the stories inside the province’s most unique and fascinating historic places, cultural, and natural sites – all free of charge. The Trust is inviting Ontarians to enjoy these unforgettable experiences during a virtual journey across the province. 

Visit DoorsOpenOntario.on.ca/digital to access virtual destinations from across Ontario. Adventure-seekers can expect to see photos, virtual tours, videos, searchable collections, online games, and activities. Throughout the summer and fall, more exciting content will be added. To stay up to date on new destinations and in-person events, follow The Trust on social media at @ONHeritage

Here are a few Toronto destinations:
David Dunlap Observatory 
Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre
Fool’s Paradise
George Brown House
Lieutenant Governor’s Suite
Ontario Heritage Centre
Tommy Thompson Park

 

Ontario Heritage Trust
OHT works to conserve, value and share the places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage, now and for future generations.

