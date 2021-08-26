Eat More Scarborough Food Tours – Industr-Eats Food Tour

Eat More Scarborough Food Tours are back!!

We’re now booking for 3 tours to take in Scarborough’s “Industrial (food) landscape”, Victoria Park, and the Golden Mile!

Industr-Eats Food Tour (Aug 27, 2 pm): Industr-Eats are fantastic restaurants, food stalls, and food manufacturers found in industrial plazas. In Scarborough, we have dozens of these fantastic spaces serving all kinds of tasty delights from Jamaican Patties to Fried Chicken to take home frozen foods. Join us while we explore some of these amazing industrial food spaces!

We’re also now offering Bring Back Your Team Corporate Tours

If you want to bring your workplace team back with something fun and tasty – try one of our corporate packages! Come out on a tour to explore all the best #ScarbTO has to offer! We can provide a fun, local, outdoor event brimming with delicious food – and know that you’re helping out our local restaurants in the process!

Pre-designed and custom packages are available. https://www.eatmorescarborough.com/corporate/

Keep Eating Well,

Eat More Scarborough Food Tours