Fort York First World War Living History Weekend

Immersive living history event with interactive displays and demos showcasing WW1 uniforms, equipment, technology, medical services, food, rations, the Homefront.

Sep 20, 2021

Immersive living history event with interactive displays and demos showcasing WW1 uniforms, equipment, technology, medical services, food, rations, the Homefront and music. Sep 24 and 25. 11 am-5 pm. Free. Fort York National Historic Site, 100 Garrison. https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/history-art-culture/museums/fort-york-national-historic-site/

Through a wide array of sensory experiences, visitors will be given a glimpse at the sights and sounds of that global conflict. The weekend will include a wide array of interactive displays and demonstrations showcasing WW1 uniforms, equipment, technology, medical services, food, rations, the Homefront and music. These displays will help to educate guests on the experiences of all Canadians, including the vital contributions of Indigenous and Black Soldiers, women, children and even service animals. All of this will be delivered in a safe and responsible way. 

Location Address - 100 Garrison Road, Toronto, ON M5V 3K9

Event Price - Free (with donations greatly appreciated)

Sat, Sep 25th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM to
Sun, Sep 26th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Tour

Community Events

