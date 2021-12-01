Gwelf Early Days Walking Tour

A moving theatrical journey. Prepare to be transported. Perfect for New Year’s Eve. Historical recitations from the writings of Charles Pryor, Charles Acton Burrows, Charles Foster, John Galt, Henrietta Hazelwood and others. Stories such as The Felling of the Tree, The Baby Contest, The Tornado 1829, Clearing the Land, The First Four To Die, Guelph’s First Blushing Bride, Temperance, Railway Fever, and The Monument, along with local 19’th century poetry – To The City Of Guelph, Canadian Recollections, and Mourn Not The Aged, all recited from memory. Not for children. 90 minute tour. 3Kms. Wonderful way to spend New Year’s Eve.