Jacq Frances: Divorced In Paradise

Aug 4, 2022

Jacq Frances is Divorced in Paradise! After having her breasts fondled by Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers (2019), Jacq — the artist formerly known as Jacq the Stripper — fled her marriage, home, and beloved New York City in search of herself across the North American continent. Divorced in Paradise is a transformational odyssey from people pleaser to boss; a tale of disempowerment to freedom. Jacq, a svelte gay divorcée, de-stigmatizes divorce in 75 minutes and discovers it for what it is — a  luxury item. 

August 11 & 12 at 7:30 pm. $35. Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, 12 Alexander. buddiesinbadtimes.com

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 12th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to Sat, Aug 13th, 2022

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

