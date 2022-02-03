Join us for 60 minutes of interactive fun as we virtually explore Ontario’s Legislative Building. Learn how provincial parliament works, see where laws are passed for the province of Ontario and participate in a debate, games and much more.

This is an online event for kids ages 6 to 12 and will be hosted on Microsoft Teams.

We are offering programs at 10am on Friday February 18th and Saturday February 19th.

www.ola.org/en/visit-learn/find-your-tour/kids-corner-live