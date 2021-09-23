LAKE NAIVASHA | LAKE NAIVASHA DAY TRIP

Major activities for the Naivasha day trip.

The Hell’s Gate: One of the popular sceneries in Naivasha is the Hell’s Gate. From here you will have the opportunity to enjoy hiking, bike rides with fellow local tourists in Kenya, rock climbing, historical excursions, and wildlife viewing in the extensive game reserve.

Lake Naivasha Trips

The Lake Naivasha: The main activities of the day will take place in Lake Naivasha, a beautiful lake with Marshy Lagoons, grass shores, papyrus, and pretty pelicans and flamingoes.

From here, you will enjoy boat rides to the Crescent Island, have a close-range wildlife viewing of Zebras, Giraffes, Waterbucks, and Hippos. Moreover, there is an extensive range of bird life to see.

Naivasha Day Trip Includes;

Morning Pick up and Drop off in Nairobi.

Transport with our luxurious tour vans (with open roof)

Vehicle and driver expenses

Snacks and bottled water.

However, park fees for you and your loved ones are excluded from the package. The cost of boat rides, visit the Crescent Island sanctuary, and other personal expenses are not factored in the package.

