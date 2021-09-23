Election

LAKE NAIVASHA | LAKE NAIVASHA DAY TRIP

Major activities for the Naivasha day trip.The Hell’s Gate: One of the popular sceneries in Naivasha is the Hell’s Gate. From.

Sep 23, 2021

Major activities for the Naivasha day trip.
The Hell’s Gate: One of the popular sceneries in Naivasha is the Hell’s Gate. From here you will have the opportunity to enjoy hiking, bike rides with fellow local tourists in Kenya, rock climbing, historical excursions, and wildlife viewing in the extensive game reserve.

Lake Naivasha Trips
The Lake Naivasha: The main activities of the day will take place in Lake Naivasha, a beautiful lake with Marshy Lagoons, grass shores, papyrus, and pretty pelicans and flamingoes.

From here, you will enjoy boat rides to the Crescent Island, have a close-range wildlife viewing of Zebras, Giraffes, Waterbucks, and Hippos. Moreover, there is an extensive range of bird life to see.

Naivasha Day Trip Includes;
Morning Pick up and Drop off in Nairobi.

Transport with our luxurious tour vans (with open roof)

Vehicle and driver expenses

Snacks and bottled water.

However, park fees for you and your loved ones are excluded from the package. The cost of boat rides, visit the Crescent Island sanctuary, and other personal expenses are not factored in the package.

For more information

Head office:Comet House, Nairobi Kenya.
 
Phone call:+254 712 466 903
 
Email add:info@dealsadventures.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 5402-00100

Event Price - $250.00

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 15th, 2021 @ 06:00 AM to
Sun, Oct 17th, 2021 @ 05:30 PM

Location
Nairobi kenya

Event Types
Tour

Event Category
Art

