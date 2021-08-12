MASAI MARA |3 DAYS| GROUP SAFARI

Why Visit Masai Mara?

It is also identified with the Maasai people with their distinctive traditional dresses and attires. These and other distinctive features make it one of the famous safari destinations in Africa.

This National Game Reserve stretches for an area of approximately 1600 sq. km or 600 sq. miles. It is 1500-2170 meters above sea level. Its terrain is primarily a river forest and grassland with clumps of distinctive acacia trees. It is around 270kmor 5-6hrs travel by road and 40-45min

Masai Mara Migration adventure in Kenya

by flight from Kenya’s capital city Nairobi. Masai Mara Ecosystem has the largest number of lions and where over 2 million zebras, Thompsons Gazelles, and Wildebeest migrate annually. In addition, it hosts over 600 species of birds and 100 species of different mammals.

DAY 1: TRAVEL FROM NAIROBI –MAASAI MARA

Our clients leave Nairobi at around 0700hrs to 08:00 hrs; take the south route along Great Rift Valley to arrive at Maasai Mara early afternoon where they are served lunch before they are taken for an evening game drive of one hour (3-4p.m), then taken back for dinner and an overnight stay at their respective camps/lodges.

DAY 2: THE MAASAI MARA ADVENTURE

After the early morning breakfast, clients embark on a full day drive around the park. The game drive is aimed at searching for different animals in the park such as Rhinos, Jackal, Leopards, Lions, Cheetahs, Giraffes, Hyenas, Buffalos, Zebras, Warthogs and different species of birds. The picnic lunch is usually served at the Maasai Mara River as clients enjoy watching the wildebeest migrations. Later, they are returned to their respective camps/lodges for Dinner and Overnight stay.

DAY 3: TRAVEL FROM MAASAI MARA BACK TO NAIROBI

There is an early morning game drive before breakfast for Cats hunting after which the clients are returned back for breakfast. After breakfast, they leave the camps and lodges with a game viewing route in their journey back to Nairobi. The first stopover is always at Narok where clients are expected to have lunch which is NOT catered by the company and then proceeds to Nairobi to arrive at around 5 p.m

WHAT IS CATERED FOR, BY THE BUDGET ABOVE

Transportation cost in a 6-8 seater luxury tour vans with open roof

Accommodation for 2 nights in the camp or lodge

Meals for the first 2 days and breakfast ONLY on the third day

All-inclusive 3 day game drives

Trained Tour guide driving services

Pick up and drop off within specific areas in Nairobi

The drivers/guides vehicles entry fee

WHAT IS NOT CATERED FOR, BY THE BUDGET

Parking fee at the Mara gate which is 8,000 per night for non-residents which are 16,000 for the two nights and 2000 per the two nights for residents

NB: clients are humbly requested to remember to Tip the tour-guide drivers

Any meal apart from breakfast on the third day

Single rooms have a 35% additional fee for adults and 75% of the adult rate for children (3-11yrs)

WHAT SHOULD BE CARRIED

Digital cameras, their chargers, and downloading cables, Torches, warm clothes for the night, Personal hygiene items, any medications, snacks, drinks, ID/Passports

Pocket money for parking, drinks, snacks, and gifts for the cultural visits

Most importantly…. An adventurous spirit should not be left behind!!!!!!!!

Book with us for as low as $300.00

For more information Contact us :

Phone call:+254 712466903

Email add:info@dealsadventures.com

Visit our website:www.dealsadventures.com