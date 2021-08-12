MASAI MARA |3 DAYS| GROUP SAFARI

- News
Why Visit Masai Mara?
It is also identified with the Maasai people with their distinctive traditional dresses and attires. These and other distinctive features make it one of the famous safari destinations in Africa.
This National Game Reserve stretches for an area of approximately 1600 sq. km or 600 sq. miles. It is 1500-2170 meters above sea level. Its terrain is primarily a river forest and grassland with clumps of distinctive acacia trees. It is around 270kmor 5-6hrs travel by road and 40-45min
Masai Mara Migration adventure in Kenya
by flight from Kenya’s capital city Nairobi. Masai Mara Ecosystem has the largest number of lions and where over 2 million zebras, Thompsons Gazelles, and Wildebeest migrate annually. In addition, it hosts over 600 species of birds and 100 species of different mammals.
DAY 1: TRAVEL FROM NAIROBI –MAASAI MARA
Our clients leave Nairobi at around 0700hrs to 08:00 hrs; take the south route along Great Rift Valley to arrive at Maasai Mara early afternoon where they are served lunch before they are taken for an evening game drive of one hour (3-4p.m), then taken back for dinner and an overnight stay at their respective camps/lodges.
DAY 2: THE MAASAI MARA ADVENTURE
After the early morning breakfast, clients embark on a full day drive around the park. The game drive is aimed at searching for different animals in the park such as Rhinos, Jackal, Leopards, Lions, Cheetahs, Giraffes, Hyenas, Buffalos, Zebras, Warthogs and different species of birds. The picnic lunch is usually served at the Maasai Mara River as clients enjoy watching the wildebeest migrations. Later, they are returned to their respective camps/lodges for Dinner and Overnight stay.
DAY 3: TRAVEL FROM MAASAI MARA BACK TO NAIROBI
There is an early morning game drive before breakfast for Cats hunting after which the clients are returned back for breakfast. After breakfast, they leave the camps and lodges with a game viewing route in their journey back to Nairobi. The first stopover is always at Narok where clients are expected to have lunch which is NOT catered by the company and then proceeds to Nairobi to arrive at around 5 p.m
WHAT IS CATERED FOR, BY THE BUDGET ABOVE
Transportation cost in a 6-8 seater luxury tour vans with open roof
Accommodation for 2 nights in the camp or lodge
Meals for the first 2 days and breakfast ONLY on the third day
All-inclusive 3 day game drives
Trained Tour guide driving services
Pick up and drop off within specific areas in Nairobi
The drivers/guides vehicles entry fee
WHAT IS NOT CATERED FOR, BY THE BUDGET
Parking fee at the Mara gate which is 8,000 per night for non-residents which are 16,000 for the two nights and 2000 per the two nights for residents
NB: clients are humbly requested to remember to Tip the tour-guide drivers
Any meal apart from breakfast on the third day
Single rooms have a 35% additional fee for adults and 75% of the adult rate for children (3-11yrs)
WHAT SHOULD BE CARRIED
Digital cameras, their chargers, and downloading cables, Torches, warm clothes for the night, Personal hygiene items, any medications, snacks, drinks, ID/Passports
Pocket money for parking, drinks, snacks, and gifts for the cultural visits
Most importantly…. An adventurous spirit should not be left behind!!!!!!!!
Book with us for as low as $300.00
For more information Contact us :
Phone call:+254 712466903
Email add:info@dealsadventures.com
Visit our website:www.dealsadventures.com
Event Price - $300.00
Your Email Address - info@touradventures.com
Venue Address - 5402-00100, Nairobi Kenya