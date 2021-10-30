Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Nature Connection

Explore Downsview Park through a free nature program. Using natural and human-made materials, participants will explore a naturalized area and engage.

Oct 30, 2021

Nature Connection

8 8 people viewed this event.

Explore Downsview Park through a free nature program.

Using natural and human-made materials, participants will explore a naturalized area and engage in free play. This program encourages imagination, exploration and group play. Please note that this program is unstructured and encourages a hands-off approach from adults. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Pets are not permitted at this program. Service animals are always welcome.

Our Education programs are proudly supported by the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.

Additional Details

Location Address - 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5

Event Price - free

Location ID - 562216

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 14th, 2021 @ 02:00 PM
to 03:00 PM

Event Types
Tour

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine