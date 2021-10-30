Nature Connection

Explore Downsview Park through a free nature program.

Using natural and human-made materials, participants will explore a naturalized area and engage in free play. This program encourages imagination, exploration and group play. Please note that this program is unstructured and encourages a hands-off approach from adults. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Pets are not permitted at this program. Service animals are always welcome.

Our Education programs are proudly supported by the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.