Nature Connection – Bird Count For Kids

Explore Downsview Park through a free nature program.

Join us for our 9th annual Bird Count for Kids. This kid-friendly, community science project will introduce participants to birding basics and help scientists around the world monitor wild bird populations

Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Pets are not permitted at this program. Service animals are always welcome.

Our Education programs are proudly supported by TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.