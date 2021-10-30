Halloween

Nature Connection – Structures and Survival

Explore Downsview Park through a free nature program. Winter is coming and we’re going to be exploring how animals survive.

Oct 30, 2021

Explore Downsview Park through a free nature program.

Winter is coming and we’re going to be exploring how animals survive the dark and cold months. Join us as we build some shelters and explore survival across species. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Pets are not permitted at this program. Service animals are always welcome.

Our Education programs are proudly supported by the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.

Additional Details

Location Address - 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5

Event Price - free

Location ID - 562216

Date And Time
Sun, Dec 12th, 2021 @ 02:00 PM
to 02:30 PM

Event Types
Tour

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

