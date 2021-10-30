Nature Connection – Structures and Survival

- News
Explore Downsview Park through a free nature program.
Winter is coming and we’re going to be exploring how animals survive the dark and cold months. Join us as we build some shelters and explore survival across species. Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Pets are not permitted at this program. Service animals are always welcome.
Our Education programs are proudly supported by the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation.
Location Address - 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5
Event Price - free
Location ID - 562216