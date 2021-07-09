Queen’s Park Outdoors

- News
Join us outdoors this summer as we explore the grounds of Ontario’s parliament. Learn about the history of the site, the work of parliament and more, Monday to Friday between 10 am and 5 pm. Advance bookings available or come by to visit us! For more information visit https://www.ola.org/en/visit-learn or email: tourbookings@ola.org.
Location - Ontario Legislative Building