Jul 9, 2021

Queen’s Park Outdoors

Join us outdoors this summer as we explore the grounds of Ontario’s parliament. Learn about the history of the site, the work of parliament and more, Monday to Friday between 10 am and 5 pm. Advance bookings available or come by to visit us! For more information visit https://www.ola.org/en/visit-learn or email: tourbookings@ola.org.

Additional Details

Location - Ontario Legislative Building

Date And Time
2021-07-12 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-09-03 @ 05:00 PM

Event Types
Tour

Event Category
Community Events

Location Page

Ontario Legislative Building

Event Tags

