NOW MagazineAll EventsShimmer of a Petal, Now a Mountain Stream: Solo Exhibition with Diana Lynn VanderMeulen x Sky Fine Foods

Shimmer of a Petal, Now a Mountain Stream: Solo Exhibition with Diana Lynn VanderMeulen x Sky Fine Foods

Shimmer of a Petal, Now a Mountain Stream: Solo Exhibition with Diana Lynn VanderMeulen x Sky Fine Foods

by
15 15 people viewed this event.

An experimental project space representing international contemporary and other artists with new ideas and new methods. 

Specifically focused in new media, digitally informed practices, and digital processes.

 

Date And Time

2021-04-15 @ 06:00 PM to
2021-07-15 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

 

Event Types

Tour
 

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.