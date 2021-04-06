Diana Lynn VanderMeulen

Sky Fine Foods presents Shimmer of a Petal, Now a Mountain Stream. April 15- July 15. A hybrid physical-virtual experience, available online and in the windows at 1867 Davenport. https://www.skyfinefoods.com

The works investigate mysterious elements of our natural world through the selective vision of magical realism. Remixing techniques and textures, VanderMeulen uses collage, painting, motion graphics, and digital 3D modelling tools to provoke the subconscious and challenge perceptions of reality. Ethereal landscapes are created as effervescent entrances; lifting the viewer into a deeper inner state of mind and prompting a sifting-through of the longings we feel in our day-to-day lives.

The selected works featured in new exhibition, Shimmer of a Petal, Now a Mountain Stream position a metaphysical journey of varying perspectives within new landscapes. An exploration of 360 space that reveals environments and atmospheres from less traditional angles. Moving video and still images mingle as virtual immersive environments, transcending our sense of presence while exploring inner spaces, delights, and reckonings of imagined landscapes.