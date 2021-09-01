COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

The Unfortunate Man – Halloween Edition

A compelling true story of murder from 1889 told right where it happened. See where William Harvey worked (James Walter Lyon's.

Aug 31, 2021

The Unfortunate Man – Halloween Edition

18 18 people viewed this event.

A compelling true story of murder from 1889 told right where it happened.

See where William Harvey worked (James Walter Lyon’s The World Publishing Company), Bond’s Hardware where William Harvey bought the pistol, St. George’s Church, where William was the Sunday School Superintendent, and finally the Wellington County Courthouse where William Harvey was hanged! Not for children. Perfect for Halloween. Hear actual newspaper accounts of the day recited from memory. Hear William’s final words. Listen to detailed accounts of this shocking event exactly as written in 1889. Thrills guaranteed.

A live storytelling walking tour.

Tickets must be purchased through Eventbrite OR cash with reservation – jaywalkingguelph@gmail.com

(16 spots left)

Additional Details

Venue Name - Douglas St Guelph

Event Price - 22.23

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 29th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM to
Sun, Oct 31st, 2021 @ 08:30 PM

Location
8 Douglas Street, Online Event

Event Types
Tour

Event Category
Theatre

Location Page

Douglas St Guelph

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine